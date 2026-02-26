Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.10, Zacks reports. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 25.27% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Here are the key takeaways from Encore Capital Group’s conference call:

Encore delivered record 2025 results with portfolio purchases of $1.4B, collections of $2.6B, ERC of $9.7B , net income of $257M and EPS $10.91, and repurchased ~9% of shares (~$90M).

, net income of $257M and EPS $10.91, and repurchased ~9% of shares (~$90M). The U.S. business (MCM) was the growth engine—record $1.17B in U.S. purchases and $1.95B in collections (up 24%), plus $198M of collections above ERC forecasts driven by digital/operational improvements; management guided 2026 collections ~ $2.7B and EPS of $12.

in U.S. purchases and in collections (up 24%), plus $198M of collections above ERC forecasts driven by digital/operational improvements; management guided 2026 collections ~ $2.7B and EPS of $12. Balance-sheet and funding improved—leverage fell to 2.4x , Encore issued attractive financing ( $100M notes at 6.625%), settled convertibles and has no material maturities until 2028, supporting continued portfolio buying and capital returns flexibility.

, Encore issued attractive financing ( $100M notes at 6.625%), settled convertibles and has no material maturities until 2028, supporting continued portfolio buying and capital returns flexibility. European (Cabot) markets remain challenged with subdued U.K. lending, low delinquencies and strong competition (2025 purchases $234M), and management left buyback size and potential legal cost increases discretionary, adding uncertainty to near-term capital allocation.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ECPG traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 292,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.41. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $59.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,550. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Olle sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $75,120.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,916.96. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore’s business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.

