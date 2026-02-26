Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Trading 6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $47.02. 4,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 48,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KWHIY) is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

