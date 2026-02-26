Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Trading 6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $47.02. 4,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 48,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Zacks Research cut Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KWHIY
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.65%.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KWHIY) is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.
In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.