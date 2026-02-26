Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 455,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 730,295 shares.The stock last traded at $24.6980 and had previously closed at $25.57.
The firm has a market cap of $768.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0119 per share. This represents a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
