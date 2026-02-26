Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 455,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 730,295 shares.The stock last traded at $24.6980 and had previously closed at $25.57.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 2.5%

The firm has a market cap of $768.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0119 per share. This represents a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,249,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,642,000 after purchasing an additional 103,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 25,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

