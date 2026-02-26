LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.640-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.6 million-$67.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.9 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.810-3.010 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 198,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,201. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $105.55. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 11.45.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 14.06%. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Wall Street Zen raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMAT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.