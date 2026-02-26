Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.300-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,476. The firm has a market cap of $482.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.84 and a beta of 1.18. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 231,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,618 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing healthcare-related properties across the United States. The company acquires, develops and leases a diversified portfolio of medical office buildings, outpatient facilities, long-term care centers and other specialized healthcare real estate. By concentrating on essential healthcare assets, Global Medical REIT seeks to generate stable, long-term rental income under triple-net and modified gross lease structures.

Since its incorporation in 2016 and initial public offering in 2017, the company has pursued an acquisitive growth strategy targeting markets with strong demographic trends and limited supply of modern medical facilities.

