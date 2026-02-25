Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $305.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VEEV. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.21.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.0%

VEEV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $175.77. 570,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.18. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $168.13 and a one year high of $310.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Veeva Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,101.72. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.