Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chemours from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $17.00 target price on Chemours in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

CC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.87. 841,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. Chemours has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Chemours had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a positive return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chemours by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 37,382 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Chemours by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 25,899 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $403,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours’ principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

