Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $151.02 and last traded at $150.7480, with a volume of 11714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.81.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average of $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 21.07%.Tokyo Electron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.895-3.895 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) is a Japan-based manufacturer of equipment and services for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries. The company develops, produces and sells a broad range of wafer fabrication tools used across front-end and back-end semiconductor processes, including equipment for etch, deposition, thermal processing, wafer cleaning and inspection, as well as production systems for advanced packaging and assembly. In addition to semiconductor tools, Tokyo Electron supplies production equipment and process solutions for flat-panel displays and related display technologies.

Beyond capital equipment, Tokyo Electron provides lifecycle services such as installation, maintenance, spare parts, process support and software solutions aimed at maximizing tool uptime and process yield.

