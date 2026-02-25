Vawter Financial Ltd. Takes Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 934,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 529,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter.

DFLV opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

