Graham (NYSE:GHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.60 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $11.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.05 by ($2.60), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Graham had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.29%.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHC traded down $21.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,045.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,021. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,123.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,098.18. Graham has a one year low of $875.60 and a one year high of $1,224.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GHC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Graham by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company’s core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

