iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.50 and last traded at $76.3780, with a volume of 85962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.10.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,098,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,799,000 after acquiring an additional 102,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,513,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,680,000 after purchasing an additional 847,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,374,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,096,000 after buying an additional 2,277,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,785,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,847,000 after buying an additional 318,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,553,000 after purchasing an additional 428,861 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

