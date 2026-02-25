Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.97 and last traded at $80.53, with a volume of 199232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

