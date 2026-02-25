First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $51.9640, with a volume of 15677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Up 1.3%
The stock has a market cap of $620.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index). The Index is an equity index designed to track the performance of clean energy companies that are publicly traded in the United States, and includes companies engaged in the manufacturing, development, distribution and installation of clean-energy technologies, including, but not limited to, solar photovoltaics, biofuels and advanced batteries.
