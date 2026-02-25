First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $51.9640, with a volume of 15677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Up 1.3%

The stock has a market cap of $620.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 26.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index). The Index is an equity index designed to track the performance of clean energy companies that are publicly traded in the United States, and includes companies engaged in the manufacturing, development, distribution and installation of clean-energy technologies, including, but not limited to, solar photovoltaics, biofuels and advanced batteries.

