John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.6550, with a volume of 10949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, CLG LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

