iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.53 and last traded at $67.4470, with a volume of 54193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking moderate capital appreciation and opportunity for current income and capital preservation.

