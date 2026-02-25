Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Credit Agricole SA (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.1265 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 59886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Credit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Credit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Credit Agricole from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Agricole has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Credit Agricole alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRARY

Credit Agricole Trading Up 3.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.10). Credit Agricole had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 24.65%.The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion.

Credit Agricole Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) is a major French banking group that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Headquartered in France, the group combines a large domestic retail banking franchise with international wholesale banking, asset management, insurance and specialized financial services. Its operations are organized through a network of regional cooperative banks together with a centrally managed listed entity that coordinates group strategy and capital markets activities.

The company’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking products such as current accounts, savings, mortgages, consumer loans and payment services delivered through its regional bank network and retail subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.