Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EastGroup Properties (EGP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP):
- 2/18/2026 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $183.00 to $195.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $203.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – EastGroup Properties was given a new $203.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.
- 2/11/2026 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2026 – EastGroup Properties was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.
- 2/6/2026 – EastGroup Properties was given a new $188.00 price target by Evercore Inc.
- 2/6/2026 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2026 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.
- 1/20/2026 – EastGroup Properties had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 1/16/2026 – EastGroup Properties was given a new $205.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.
- 1/10/2026 – EastGroup Properties was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.
- 1/8/2026 – EastGroup Properties was given a new $200.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.
- 1/5/2026 – EastGroup Properties was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – EastGroup Properties had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.31%.
Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EastGroup Properties
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.