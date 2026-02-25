Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EastGroup Properties (EGP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP):

2/18/2026 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $183.00 to $195.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $203.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – EastGroup Properties was given a new $203.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

2/11/2026 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2026 – EastGroup Properties was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/6/2026 – EastGroup Properties was given a new $188.00 price target by Evercore Inc.

2/6/2026 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

1/20/2026 – EastGroup Properties had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald.

1/16/2026 – EastGroup Properties was given a new $205.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

1/10/2026 – EastGroup Properties was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

1/8/2026 – EastGroup Properties was given a new $200.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

1/5/2026 – EastGroup Properties was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – EastGroup Properties had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.31%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company’s portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

