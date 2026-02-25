Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.54 and last traded at $56.9510, with a volume of 4177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,402,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

