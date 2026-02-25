BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price target on Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GLNG

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. 1,693,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86 and a beta of 0.20. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $46.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Golar LNG by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.