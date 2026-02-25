Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) EVP Sells $180,360.34 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Swahn sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $180,360.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,467.42. The trade was a 21.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALV traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.43. 235,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,611. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Autoliv by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,976,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,334,000 after buying an additional 375,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,562,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,660,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,681,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,607,000 after buying an additional 101,922 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

