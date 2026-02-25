LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

LivaNova stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.17. 853,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.97. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 16.12%.The company had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 998.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LivaNova by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company’s primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

