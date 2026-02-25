Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.99 and last traded at C$25.73, with a volume of 9772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.31.

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

