Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RGEN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Repligen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.87. Repligen has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $175.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,597.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $197.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,181. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

