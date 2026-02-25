Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $514,000 in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,333 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in First Solar by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth $219,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 248,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $243.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $285.99.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 27.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized record 2025 net sales, large gross bookings (2.3 GW ex-India) and plans to add U.S. finishing capacity (South Carolina), signaling demand visibility and onshore expansion that support long-term growth. Read More.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $263.00 price objective on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on First Solar from $291.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $275.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore raised their target price on First Solar from $240.90 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.57.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

