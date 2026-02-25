Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.798–0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alkermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

ALKS stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.44 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Alkermes has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.798–0.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,118.20. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,115,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 103,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,430.08. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,378. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating, giving the stock fresh buy-side attention that can support upward momentum. Wolfe Research initiation

Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating, giving the stock fresh buy-side attention that can support upward momentum. Positive Sentiment: Revenue slightly exceeded expectations: $384.6M vs. consensus $380.4M, and the company reported healthy profitability (net margin ~22.3%, ROE ~21.8%), which supports valuation metrics. Q4 press release

Revenue slightly exceeded expectations: $384.6M vs. consensus $380.4M, and the company reported healthy profitability (net margin ~22.3%, ROE ~21.8%), which supports valuation metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Management provided financial expectations for 2026 and hosted an earnings webcast; guidance details (and how conservative/aggressive they are) will be closely watched in the call. Earnings release and guidance

Management provided financial expectations for 2026 and hosted an earnings webcast; guidance details (and how conservative/aggressive they are) will be closely watched in the call. Neutral Sentiment: CEO succession announced: long-time CEO Richard Pops will retire July 31, 2026; COO Blair Jackson will become CEO Aug. 1 and join the board, with Pops remaining chairman — an orderly transition but one investors will monitor for strategic continuity. CEO succession plan

CEO succession announced: long-time CEO Richard Pops will retire July 31, 2026; COO Blair Jackson will become CEO Aug. 1 and join the board, with Pops remaining chairman — an orderly transition but one investors will monitor for strategic continuity. Neutral Sentiment: Alkermes highlighted recent corporate events including the close of the Avadel acquisition and upcoming investor presentations (TD Cowen conference) — these can influence sentiment as more detail on integration and synergies emerges. Avadel acquisition context Conference presentation

Alkermes highlighted recent corporate events including the close of the Avadel acquisition and upcoming investor presentations (TD Cowen conference) — these can influence sentiment as more detail on integration and synergies emerges. Negative Sentiment: Earnings per share missed consensus materially: $0.29 vs. $0.43 expected (a $0.14 shortfall), a key driver of near-term downside risk until management addresses drivers of the miss. Q4 press release

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1,070.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,208,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,666 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Alkermes by 787.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,135,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alkermes by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,051,000 after purchasing an additional 932,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alkermes by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,412,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,467,000 after purchasing an additional 714,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.

