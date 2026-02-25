Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.820-1.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.91.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 88.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,520,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,481,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,199,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,039,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,373,000 after buying an additional 1,649,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,673,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after acquiring an additional 88,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,663,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 327,230 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark’s platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

