Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI is Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,276 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $47,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 199,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 99,628 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $45,928,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Finally, BAM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $1,128,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $42.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

