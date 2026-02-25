Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.5% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.