Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102,591 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,202,482 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Oracle worth $591,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,275,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,357,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,315,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,473,838,000 after purchasing an additional 147,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Oracle from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.94.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded ORCL to a Buy, a formal analyst vote of confidence that can help support the stock amid recent weakness.

Neutral Sentiment: Agentive named David Keene (ex‑Google Cloud, Salesforce, Oracle) as co‑founder/CRO — a sign of talent flow and continued industry focus on enterprise AI ecosystems but no direct impact on Oracle's fundamentals.

Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note Oracle is attracting investor attention (search/attention metrics) and is underperforming the broader tech sector, signaling mixed analyst views rather than a clear catalyst.

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or publicized securities‑fraud class actions and are soliciting lead plaintiffs, centering on Oracle's AI capex disclosures and partner exposure — this increases legal and disclosure risk and creates headline pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Reporting highlights that the lawsuits specifically spotlight risks tied to Oracle's AI infrastructure spending and disclosure practices, which raises investor concern about future capital intensity and transparency.

Negative Sentiment: Press reports questioned the Stargate AI data‑center initiative, triggering a sharp intraday selloff as investors worry execution and ROI on large AI projects may fall short.

Negative Sentiment: Broader market skepticism toward AI capital spending — including stories about investors hunting short opportunities and public warnings (e.g., Michael Burry) — is pressuring hyperscalers and AI infrastructure names like Oracle.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

