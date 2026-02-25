Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Announces Earnings Results

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $86.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.61 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%.

Here are the key takeaways from Iovance Biotherapeutics’ conference call:

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance reported ~30% revenue growth in 2025 with Q4 product revenue of $87M, full-year revenue of ~ $264M, a record Q4 gross margin of 50% from cost of sales, and approximately $303M in cash providing runway into Q3 2027.

Commercial momentum for Amtagvi accelerated with expanding academic and community ATCs, rising demand and operational improvements, and management expects “remarkable” 2026 revenue growth and a U.S. peak sales opportunity of >$1B for Amtagvi (with Proleukin complementing demand).

accelerated with expanding academic and community ATCs, rising demand and operational improvements, and management expects “remarkable” 2026 revenue growth and a U.S. peak sales opportunity of >$1B for Amtagvi (with Proleukin complementing demand). Pipeline advances include Fast Track designation for lifileucel in previously treated non-squamous NSCLC (ORR 26%, median DOR not reached) targeting an sBLA and potential accelerated approval/launch in H2 2027, and a pilot in two soft-tissue sarcoma subtypes showed a 50% confirmed response rate with a registrational trial planned.

in previously treated non-squamous NSCLC (ORR 26%, median DOR not reached) targeting an sBLA and potential accelerated approval/launch in H2 2027, and a pilot in two soft-tissue sarcoma subtypes showed a 50% confirmed response rate with a registrational trial planned. Operational improvements and full internalization of manufacturing at the ICTC improved manufacturing success, reduced dropouts, converted the facility to a modular scalable model, and management said these steps materially supported margin expansion without major new capital expenditures.

The company did not provide full-year 2026 revenue guidance on the call but said detailed total product guidance will be issued “very soon,” and noted Proleukin has contributed roughly 16–17% of 2025 revenue as the commercial mix stabilizes.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

More Iovance Biotherapeutics News

Positive Sentiment: FDA approval and program expansion — Lifileucel (Amtagvi) has secured FDA approval for metastatic melanoma, reported favorable real‑world response and safety data, obtained Fast Track designation in second‑line NSCLC, and Iovance plans expanded registrational trials. These developments move Amtagvi from a pipeline prospect toward commercial execution. Read More.

FDA approval and program expansion — Lifileucel (Amtagvi) has secured FDA approval for metastatic melanoma, reported favorable real‑world response and safety data, obtained Fast Track designation in second‑line NSCLC, and Iovance plans expanded registrational trials. These developments move Amtagvi from a pipeline prospect toward commercial execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong early sarcoma data — A pilot TIL trial reported a 50% objective response rate in advanced soft‑tissue sarcomas (UPS/DDLPS), a meaningful signal in a small but addressable patient population that likely spurred buying interest. Read More.

Strong early sarcoma data — A pilot TIL trial reported a 50% objective response rate in advanced soft‑tissue sarcomas (UPS/DDLPS), a meaningful signal in a small but addressable patient population that likely spurred buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and improved operational metrics — Q4 revenue (~$86.8–$87M) topped estimates and EPS loss (-$0.18) was narrower than expected; management highlighted margin improvement and accelerating Amtagvi adoption. These results reduce near‑term execution uncertainty. Read More.

Q4 beat and improved operational metrics — Q4 revenue (~$86.8–$87M) topped estimates and EPS loss (-$0.18) was narrower than expected; management highlighted margin improvement and accelerating Amtagvi adoption. These results reduce near‑term execution uncertainty. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and higher price target — Citizens/JMP upgraded Iovance from Market Perform to Market Outperform and set a $5 price target, signaling institutional confidence in commercial upside and providing an analyst‑driven catalyst. Read More.

Analyst upgrade and higher price target — Citizens/JMP upgraded Iovance from Market Perform to Market Outperform and set a $5 price target, signaling institutional confidence in commercial upside and providing an analyst‑driven catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy call option activity — Unusual buying of call options (large uptick in call volume) suggests speculative bullish positioning by traders but doesn’t guarantee sustained directional moves.

Heavy call option activity — Unusual buying of call options (large uptick in call volume) suggests speculative bullish positioning by traders but doesn’t guarantee sustained directional moves. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and coverage — Transcripts and previews provide additional read‑throughs on commercialization progress and guidance; useful for due diligence but not immediate price drivers on their own. Read More.

Earnings call and coverage — Transcripts and previews provide additional read‑throughs on commercialization progress and guidance; useful for due diligence but not immediate price drivers on their own. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability, cash runway and dilution risks remain — Analysts note Iovance is still unprofitable, faces manufacturing and adoption execution risks, and may not generate meaningful cash from Amtagvi before 2028; modeled cash runway into ~Q3 2027 implies potential dilution if uptake or partnerships lag. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Iovance Biotherapeutics this week:

Several research firms recently commented on IOVA. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,161,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851,486 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,618,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 4,188,803 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,078.3% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,356,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 3,986,314 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,777,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 55.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor‐infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN‐144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late‐stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance’s pipeline also includes next‐generation TIL programs such as LN‐145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)‐related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non‐small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance’s TIL platform harnesses a patient’s own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor‐reactive lymphocytes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.