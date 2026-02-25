Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Announces Earnings Results

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Strong 2025 financials — net revenue of $5.6B (+13%), adjusted EBITDA of $471M (+6%), adjusted diluted EPS of $1.72 (+9%), operating cash flow of $258M and net leverage ~ 2.0x .

— net revenue of (+13%), adjusted EBITDA of (+6%), adjusted diluted EPS of (+9%), operating cash flow of and net leverage ~ . Stelara biosimilar conversion is a material headwind — company absorbed ~160 bps of revenue pressure in 2025 and expects a ~400‑bp revenue headwind and a $25M–$35M gross profit/EBITDA impact in 2026, paced evenly through the year (Q1 comps may be tougher).

is a material headwind — company absorbed ~160 bps of revenue pressure in 2025 and expects a ~400‑bp revenue headwind and a gross profit/EBITDA impact in 2026, paced evenly through the year (Q1 comps may be tougher). Management reaffirmed its 2026 guidance — revenue of $5.8B–$6.0B , adjusted EBITDA of $480M–$505M , adjusted EPS of $1.82–$1.92 , and an operating cash flow target of >$340M (>30% YoY cash growth target).

, adjusted EBITDA of , adjusted EPS of , and an operating cash flow target of (>30% YoY cash growth target). Continued operational progress and efficiency gains — expanded infusion suites/clinics (Intramed Plus drove >25% clinic visit growth), ~34% of nursing visits now in suites/clinics, ~40% of claims processed without human intervention, and SG&A leverage (down 50 bps to 12.1%).

Capital allocation discipline — repurchased >$300M of stock in 2025 and board authorized an additional $500M buyback; Intramed Plus integration beat expectations and tuck‑in M&A remains a focus while CapEx is planned to remain modest (~$40M–$50M).

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. Option Care Health has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue grew 8.8% year‑over‑year to $1.47 billion and came in roughly at/just above street estimates, showing demand momentum for home and alternate‑site infusion services. Read More.

Revenue grew 8.8% year‑over‑year to $1.47 billion and came in roughly at/just above street estimates, showing demand momentum for home and alternate‑site infusion services. Read More. Positive Sentiment: EPS improved year-over-year to $0.46 (from $0.35) and the company reported a positive net margin (~3.8%) and strong ROE (~17.9%), signaling operating leverage. Read More.

EPS improved year-over-year to $0.46 (from $0.35) and the company reported a positive net margin (~3.8%) and strong ROE (~17.9%), signaling operating leverage. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: On the headline numbers, Option Care essentially “matched” consensus: EPS met forecasts and revenue was in line with expectations, so the print was not a clear catalyst for an upward re-rating. Read More.

On the headline numbers, Option Care essentially “matched” consensus: EPS met forecasts and revenue was in line with expectations, so the print was not a clear catalyst for an upward re-rating. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcripts are available — management reiterated revenue growth and operational priorities; investors will parse commentary on reimbursement, mix and margin drivers for the next quarters. Read More.

Earnings call/transcripts are available — management reiterated revenue growth and operational priorities; investors will parse commentary on reimbursement, mix and margin drivers for the next quarters. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Because results only met expectations (no beat) and there was no clear upward guidance or surprise, investors appear to have sold the stock; given OPCH’s valuation (P/E ~26.8, PEG ~2.15) and limited immediate upside, the report lacked a catalyst to lift the share price. Read More.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Option Care Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 84.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

