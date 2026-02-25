BNP Paribas Exane Begins Coverage on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hasbro from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,904.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,144.66. The trade was a 15.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 7,773 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $800,619.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,384. The trade was a 17.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,931 shares of company stock worth $22,535,763. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

