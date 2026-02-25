Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $28.00

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INVH. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of INVH opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Home by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 10.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

