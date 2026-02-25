GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $193.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.22. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 231.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $424,376.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,439.04. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $307,870.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,544.20. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,615 shares of company stock worth $1,743,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 504,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,209,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,204,000 after purchasing an additional 187,839 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP increased its position in GoDaddy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 19,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and profit improvement — GoDaddy reported $1.80 EPS (above consensus) with revenue roughly in line and operating profit and net income up year-over-year, which supports near‑term earnings strength. Read More.

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

