Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31), Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Fulcrum Therapeutics’ conference call:

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Robust 12-week biological response — the 20 mg cohort showed a mean absolute HbF rise from baseline 7.1% to 19.3% (+12.2%), >50% of patients reached ≥20% HbF, F‑cells roughly doubled to ~63%, LDH and indirect bilirubin fell (~34% and ~40%), and mean total hemoglobin increased by ~ 1.1 g/dL .

(+12.2%), >50% of patients reached ≥20% HbF, F‑cells roughly doubled to ~63%, LDH and indirect bilirubin fell (~34% and ~40%), and mean total hemoglobin increased by ~ . Encouraging but exploratory VOC signal — 7 of 12 evaluable patients had no VOCs during treatment and the cohort observed 6 VOCs versus an expected 16 based on baseline, yet the study is small (12 PD-evaluable patients), 12 weeks is short, and VOCs were not a powered or adjudicated endpoint, so clinical impact on VOCs remains unproven.

Safety and dose selection support advancing the program — pociredir at 20 mg was generally well tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events and no treatment-related discontinuations, and the company reports no additional HBG mRNA induction at 30 mg, so 20 mg is the dose being taken forward.

and no treatment-related discontinuations, and the company reports no additional HBG mRNA induction at 30 mg, so is the dose being taken forward. Clear development path and external endorsement — Fulcrum plans an FDA meeting (Q2 2026), aims to start a potential registration‑enabling trial in H2 2026, will seek EMA protocol assistance, is activating an open‑label extension, and independent expert Dr. Martin Steinberg characterized the data as potentially supporting a first‑line or combination oral HbF inducer; the company cites a ~2‑year lead over next competitors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 3.19. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Fulcrum Therapeutics News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Phase 1b PIONEER results (20 mg cohort) showed a rapid, large increase in fetal hemoglobin (mean absolute HbF +12.2% to 19.3%), F‑cells rose 31%→63%, improvements in hemolysis and >1 g/dL total hemoglobin increase; 7/12 patients had zero VOCs and no treatment‑related SAEs — company plans a potential registration‑enabling trial in H2 2026. GlobeNewswire: PIONEER results

Phase 1b PIONEER results (20 mg cohort) showed a rapid, large increase in fetal hemoglobin (mean absolute HbF +12.2% to 19.3%), F‑cells rose 31%→63%, improvements in hemolysis and >1 g/dL total hemoglobin increase; 7/12 patients had zero VOCs and no treatment‑related SAEs — company plans a potential registration‑enabling trial in H2 2026. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a bullish long‑term view with a “Buy” rating and $25 price target, forecasting FY2030 EPS of $2.71 — a sign of strong analyst conviction around pociredir’s long‑term commercial potential.

HC Wainwright reiterated a bullish long‑term view with a “Buy” rating and $25 price target, forecasting FY2030 EPS of $2.71 — a sign of strong analyst conviction around pociredir’s long‑term commercial potential. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage highlighted the clinical data plus the company’s stated financial runway, reporting an initial shares surge as investors digested the promising results and cash position. NewsCase: Shares surge

Some coverage highlighted the clinical data plus the company’s stated financial runway, reporting an initial shares surge as investors digested the promising results and cash position. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 results: reported EPS of ($0.31), in line with consensus, and provided the company update and prepared a conference call/webcast for investors. Yahoo Finance: Q4 earnings summary

Q4 2025 results: reported EPS of ($0.31), in line with consensus, and provided the company update and prepared a conference call/webcast for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and company press release are available for details on the data, safety, development plan and cash runway — useful if you want management commentary and timing for the next trial. Seeking Alpha: Call transcript GlobeNewswire: Corporate release

Earnings call transcript and company press release are available for details on the data, safety, development plan and cash runway — useful if you want management commentary and timing for the next trial. Negative Sentiment: Despite the encouraging data, some market coverage noted the stock fell — indicating profit‑taking, mixed sentiment about a small n=12 cohort, and that investors may be waiting for larger/registration‑enabling data before re-rating the stock. Investing.com: Stock tumbles

Despite the encouraging data, some market coverage noted the stock fell — indicating profit‑taking, mixed sentiment about a small n=12 cohort, and that investors may be waiting for larger/registration‑enabling data before re-rating the stock. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental picture: the company remains unprofitable (recent EPS -$0.31; consensus still projects negative EPS for the current year), so near‑term upside depends on clinical progress and execution toward a pivotal trial.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Fulcrum Therapeutics this week:

A number of research firms have commented on FULC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 469,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,285.68. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,175,139 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $58,368,443.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,053,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,634,360.80. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,294.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,061,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,734 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,054,000. GSK plc acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $20,196,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,207,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company’s core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum’s most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.