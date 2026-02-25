Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $826.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.29 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Globus Medical’s conference call:

Record financial finish: Globus reported FY2025 revenue of $2.939 billion (+16.7%) and non-GAAP EPS of $3.98 (+30.8%), with Q4 revenue of $826.4 million (+25.7%) and non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 (+52.1%).

Nevro added $293.6M for the year ($99.7M in Q4), reached a 21.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin in Q4, and was EPS-accretive within nine months—though management warns near-term lumpiness during integration. Synergies and margin expansion driving guidance lift: Globus has realized $200M of NuVasive synergies ahead of plan, adjusted gross margin improved to 69.2% in Q4, and management raised FY2026 EPS guide to $4.40–$4.50 while reiterating revenue guidance of $3.18–$3.22 billion.

Globus has realized $200M of NuVasive synergies ahead of plan, adjusted gross margin improved to 69.2% in Q4, and management raised FY2026 EPS guide to $4.40–$4.50 while reiterating revenue guidance of $3.18–$3.22 billion. Operational headwinds and near-term risks: Enabling-technology deals were lumpy with elongated pipelines, international growth faced supply-chain and APAC softness earlier in 2025, and cash fell after debt paydown, the Nevro purchase, and ~$300M of buybacks—creating short-term execution and liquidity considerations.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40.

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q4 results and raised 2026 EPS guidance: Globus reported Q4 net sales of $826.4M (+25.7% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS of $1.28; management reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance of $3.18–3.22B and raised non‑GAAP EPS guidance to $4.40–4.50, citing margin expansion and integration benefits. This is the main fundamental driver supporting upside. GlobeNewswire release

Analysts reiterate Buy ratings and lift price targets — Needham raised its target to $114 (reaffirmed Buy) and other firms (e.g., Morgan Stanley) maintained Buy ratings with targets around $100. Analyst support after the print can sustain buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call details and deeper metric analysis available — transcripts and analyst writeups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) provide drill-downs on mix, margins and product lines for investors wanting the Q/A and management commentary. Use these to assess sustainability of growth. Earnings call transcript Zacks analysis

Earnings call details and deeper metric analysis available — transcripts and analyst writeups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) provide drill-downs on mix, margins and product lines for investors wanting the Q/A and management commentary. Use these to assess sustainability of growth. Neutral Sentiment: Context/comparison pieces: valuation and peer comparisons (e.g., GMED vs MASI) are circulating — useful for longer‑term allocation decisions but less likely to move intraday. Zacks GMED vs MASI

Context/comparison pieces: valuation and peer comparisons (e.g., GMED vs MASI) are circulating — useful for longer‑term allocation decisions but less likely to move intraday. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition-driven improvement and base‑business growth divergence: much of the Q4/2025 lift reflects the recent Nevro integration (Nevro contributed ~$99.7M in Q4); base business growth was more modest (≈5% for full year), raising questions about sustainability without continued M&A. Quiver summary

Acquisition-driven improvement and base‑business growth divergence: much of the Q4/2025 lift reflects the recent Nevro integration (Nevro contributed ~$99.7M in Q4); base business growth was more modest (≈5% for full year), raising questions about sustainability without continued M&A. Negative Sentiment: Liquidity and insider activity concerns: cash and equivalents declined materially year‑over‑year (~$784M → $526M), the company repaid convertible notes and executed buybacks, and several insiders have sold shares recently — factors that can add near‑term selling pressure or investor caution. Quiver on cash/insider activity

Liquidity and insider activity concerns: cash and equivalents declined materially year‑over‑year (~$784M → $526M), the company repaid convertible notes and executed buybacks, and several insiders have sold shares recently — factors that can add near‑term selling pressure or investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Mixed reporting on EPS (GAAP vs non‑GAAP) created some headline confusion: GAAP diluted EPS was $1.03 while non‑GAAP was $1.28; some outlets flagged differences versus Street figures which can drive volatility as traders reconcile numbers. Zacks earnings note

Several analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

In other news, CFO Kyle Kline sold 3,594 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $363,353.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelly Huller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $876,700.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,033. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 45.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 347,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

