2,787 Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX Acquired by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,231.37. This represents a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $185.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.33 and its 200-day moving average is $159.00. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.36.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

