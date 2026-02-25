Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Zhang Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $185,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $632.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $632.51 and a 200-day moving average of $618.89. The stock has a market cap of $846.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

