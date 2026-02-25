Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 2,062 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,172,093,000 after buying an additional 1,190,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,455,000 after purchasing an additional 201,983 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,591,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,403,000 after buying an additional 601,254 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $690.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $690.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

