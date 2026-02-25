Mike Zoi Sells 8,960 Shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Stock

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mike Zoi sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $32,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,417,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,556.34. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, February 23rd, Mike Zoi sold 48,909 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $175,583.31.

On Friday, February 20th, Mike Zoi sold 4,959 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $16,315.11.

Motorsport Games stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.76. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Motorsport Games to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Motorsport Games during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorsport Games, Inc is a publicly traded developer and publisher of interactive motorsport entertainment, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company specializes in creating officially licensed racing simulation titles and managing associated esports competitions. By focusing exclusively on the motorsport genre, Motorsport Games aims to deliver authentic digital experiences that mirror the rules, tracks and vehicles of real-world racing series.

The company’s core activities include the development of video games under licenses from major sanctioning bodies such as NASCAR, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).

