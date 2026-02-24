Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,739,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 1,833,981 shares.The stock last traded at $113.7530 and had previously closed at $113.75.

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcellx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead agreed to acquire Arcellx for $115.00 per share in cash plus a $5 contingent value right, valuing Arcellx at about $7.8 billion — a clear takeover premium and the primary reason the stock moved sharply higher. Reuters: Gilead to acquire Arcellx

Gilead agreed to acquire Arcellx for $115.00 per share in cash plus a $5 contingent value right, valuing Arcellx at about $7.8 billion — a clear takeover premium and the primary reason the stock moved sharply higher. Positive Sentiment: Deal coverage and press releases from both companies reinforce the strategic rationale (Gilead boosting its oncology pipeline, specifically Anito-cel), sustaining investor interest and speculative buying ahead of closing. BusinessWire: Gilead press release

Deal coverage and press releases from both companies reinforce the strategic rationale (Gilead boosting its oncology pipeline, specifically Anito-cel), sustaining investor interest and speculative buying ahead of closing. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published FY2030 EPS projections (large positive EPS in their model) but maintains a Neutral rating and a $115 price objective — essentially aligned with the deal price and providing limited upside beyond the offer. MarketBeat: HC Wainwright note

HC Wainwright published FY2030 EPS projections (large positive EPS in their model) but maintains a Neutral rating and a $115 price objective — essentially aligned with the deal price and providing limited upside beyond the offer. Neutral Sentiment: Some boutiques (e.g., Robert W. Baird) adjusted price targets close to the deal level while changing ratings — these moves signal analysts are re‑anchoring valuations to the transaction rather than issuing new bullish catalysts. The Fly: Baird note

Some boutiques (e.g., Robert W. Baird) adjusted price targets close to the deal level while changing ratings — these moves signal analysts are re‑anchoring valuations to the transaction rather than issuing new bullish catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Multiple sell- or hold-side analysts (Truist, Needham, Canaccord, Wells Fargo and others) downgraded ACLX to Hold/Equal Weight from Buy/Strong‑Buy; downgrades reduce near‑term buy-side conviction absent a higher takeover price or better deal terms. Benzinga: compilation of downgrades

Multiple sell- or hold-side analysts (Truist, Needham, Canaccord, Wells Fargo and others) downgraded ACLX to Hold/Equal Weight from Buy/Strong‑Buy; downgrades reduce near‑term buy-side conviction absent a higher takeover price or better deal terms. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms have launched shareholder investigations and class‑action alerts challenging whether the $115 + $5 CVR package is a fair price and whether the sale process was adequate — potential for litigation, delay, or settlement dynamics that could affect deal certainty and timing. BusinessWire: investor alert

Several law firms have launched shareholder investigations and class‑action alerts challenging whether the $115 + $5 CVR package is a fair price and whether the sale process was adequate — potential for litigation, delay, or settlement dynamics that could affect deal certainty and timing. Negative Sentiment: Large prior institutional selling (Perceptive Advisors sold ~1M shares in Q4) is a reminder some holders have been reducing exposure; concentrated selling history could add pressure if deal sentiment fades. Fool: Perceptive Advisors sale

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arcellx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Arcellx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $487,197.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,126.81. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,477. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,560,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,540,000 after buying an additional 4,208,069 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arcellx by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 5,724,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcellx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,115,000 after acquiring an additional 174,432 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in Arcellx by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,302,000 after acquiring an additional 472,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

