Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Bank of Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $23.8080. Bank of Communications shares last traded at $23.8080, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands.

Bank of Communications Stock Up 10.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: BCMXY) is a major Chinese commercial bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. Founded in the early 20th century, the bank has grown into one of China’s large, systemically important banks and plays a significant role in supporting domestic economic activity, trade and finance. It combines traditional commercial banking functions with modern financial services across multiple customer segments.

The company’s core businesses include retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury and financial markets operations, and wealth and asset management.

