Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Up 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) rose 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.8950. Approximately 76,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 87,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sify Technologies Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,627,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 75.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Limited is an India‐based provider of integrated information and communications technology solutions, catering primarily to enterprise and government clients. The company's core offerings include network services, data center hosting, cloud computing, managed security, unified communications, and digital transformation solutions. Sify's end-to-end portfolio is designed to support critical IT infrastructure, enabling clients to scale operations, improve reliability, and accelerate technology adoption.

In the networking domain, Sify operates a nationwide IP‐MPLS backbone with extensive fiber infrastructure and a global internet peering footprint.

