Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Up 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) rose 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.8950. Approximately 76,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 87,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sify Technologies Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Sify Technologies Limited is an India‐based provider of integrated information and communications technology solutions, catering primarily to enterprise and government clients. The company’s core offerings include network services, data center hosting, cloud computing, managed security, unified communications, and digital transformation solutions. Sify’s end-to-end portfolio is designed to support critical IT infrastructure, enabling clients to scale operations, improve reliability, and accelerate technology adoption.
In the networking domain, Sify operates a nationwide IP‐MPLS backbone with extensive fiber infrastructure and a global internet peering footprint.
