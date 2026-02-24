iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 130,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 354% from the previous session’s volume of 28,814 shares.The stock last traded at $119.35 and had previously closed at $119.29.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $648.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average is $117.55.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Financials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. The Index includes major banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies, real estate companies, savings and loan associations, and securities brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.