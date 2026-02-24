Rep. Daniel Meuser Sells NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares

Representative Daniel Meuser (Republican-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on February 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on January 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Daniel Meuser also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/30/2026.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.74. 109,366,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,839,547. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.50 and a 200 day moving average of $183.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

About Representative Meuser

Dan Meuser (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Meuser (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

On October 22, 2023, Meuser announced he was running to replace Kevin McCarthy (R) as speaker of the U.S. House in the 118th Congress. On October 23, Meuser withdrew from the race.

Prior to joining Congress, Meuser served as the head of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue from 2011 to 2015 under Gov. Tom Corbett (R). He also worked as the President of Pride Mobility Corporation, a motorized wheelchair manufacturer.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

