Rep. Daniel Meuser Sells NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares

Representative Daniel Meuser (Republican-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on February 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on January 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/30/2026.
NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.74. 109,366,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,839,547. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.50 and a 200 day moving average of $183.73.
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street expects another very large quarter for NVDA (consensus talk of ~68% YoY revenue growth / $60–$70B range), keeping sentiment tilted toward upside into the earnings print. Nvidia’s Earnings Are Almost Here. Here’s the State of the Magnificent 7 Stocks.
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages have reaffirmed/raised targets and reiterations (e.g., Buy/Outperform ratings and higher price targets), supporting near‑term upside expectations. Nvidia Stock Is Rising. Why Wall Street Is Bullish Ahead of Earnings.
- Positive Sentiment: New enterprise/cybersecurity partnerships show product diversification beyond GPUs: NVIDIA’s BlueField DPUs are being integrated into agentless OT/ICS security solutions, which broadens revenue paths and strengthens enterprise ties. Nvidia Joins Cybersecurity Giants to Shield Critical Infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand thesis remains supported by the broader supply‑chain narrative (optical fiber, datacenter buildouts), which underpins long‑term GPU demand. Corning’s pivot to AI infrastructure is one example of that tailwind. From Glass Maker to AI Kingmaker: Corning’s Pivot
- Neutral Sentiment: Options and trading strategies are proliferating ahead of earnings (income or share-acquisition setups), signalling higher short‑term positioning and potential post‑earnings volatility but not a directional guarantee. Nvidia Earnings Are Coming. This Option Trade Sets Up A Way To Profit.
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive and regulatory risks: hyperscalers are exploring custom ASICs and other vendors (AMD’s large Meta deal this week highlights multi‑vendor demand), and a Reuters report flagged that a Chinese startup trained models on NVIDIA’s top chip despite export controls — both raise competitive and export‑control/regulatory concerns. Nvidia results are AI market’s biggest test amid competitive worries Meta strikes AI chip deal with AMD days after committing to deploy millions of Nvidia GPUs
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and market‑sentiment headwinds (tariff headlines, Big Tech capex moves) mean that even a strong report could be met with muted or volatile market reaction — investors are watching guidance, margins and signs that the hyperscaler spend curve continues. Here’s the $200 Billion Reason Wall Street Is Nervous for NVIDIA’s Earnings Tomorrow
In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.
Dan Meuser (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Meuser (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
On October 22, 2023, Meuser announced he was running to replace Kevin McCarthy (R) as speaker of the U.S. House in the 118th Congress. On October 23, Meuser withdrew from the race.
Prior to joining Congress, Meuser served as the head of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue from 2011 to 2015 under Gov. Tom Corbett (R). He also worked as the President of Pride Mobility Corporation, a motorized wheelchair manufacturer.
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
