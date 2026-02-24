National Bank Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Emera from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Emera from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Emera from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$71.72.

Shares of TSE EMA traded down C$0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$69.33. 309,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.59. Emera has a 1 year low of C$56.59 and a 1 year high of C$71.86.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter. Emera had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emera will post 3.1991627 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emera news, Director Scott Carlyle Balfour sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.75, for a total transaction of C$677,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$523,910.75. The trade was a 56.39% decrease in their position. Also, insider Daniel Muldoon sold 8,000 shares of Emera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$159,326. This trade represents a 77.09% decrease in their position. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

