Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.23 and last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 6363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alfa Laval from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46.

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Alfa Laval had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval is an industrial engineering company specializing in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technologies. Its product portfolio includes plate and tubular heat exchangers, separators and decanter centrifuges, pumps, valves and complete process systems designed to control temperature, separate liquids and solids, and move fluids reliably through industrial processes. The company supplies both standardized components and engineered systems for integration into customer plants and vessels.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including energy and power, marine and offshore, food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, chemical and pharmaceutical production, and pulp and paper.

