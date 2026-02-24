Randall Chatwin Sells 20,000 Shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) insider Randall Chatwin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,942.75. This trade represents a 76.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Shares of BTO stock traded up C$0.42 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.27. 5,958,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,747,177. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.62 and a 12 month high of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.43. The stock has a market cap of C$11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.02.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5596659 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

BTO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.31.

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market.

