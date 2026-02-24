Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 102000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Cymat Technologies Stock Down 20.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.42.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves automotive, architecture, defense, and general industrial market applications. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

