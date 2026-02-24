Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$70.50 and last traded at C$68.50, with a volume of 211585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.64.
Several brokerages have commented on OVV. TD Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. William Blair raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 129.03%.
Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.
